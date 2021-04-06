This TV broadcasts 24 hours a day and is now available in approximately 86 million US households via over-the-air, cable, and online platforms. A free premium network, This TV brings original programming, award-winning movies, the best in comedy, box office hits, cult classics, retro television series, documentaries, and event specials to viewers nationwide.

The eight ABC-owned television markets which now carry This TV are: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Fresno, and Raleigh-Durham. These eight television markets represent approximately 27 million U.S. television households.

Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, said: "Allen Media Group’s over-the-air broadcast television network This TV is now well-positioned for greater success with the addition of these eight phenomenal ABC owned and operated broadcast television stations. As we continue to invest substantial amounts of capital into the programming, marketing, and distribution of THIS TV and our portfolio of eleven networks, we remain strong believers in over-the-air broadcasting and free-streaming direct-to-consumer platforms.”