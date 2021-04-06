The agreement includes Fieri’s primetime series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions, along with new projects that Fieri is working for both Food Network as well as for the newly launched discovery+ streamer.

With the new deal, Fieri will continue to take an active role in the development and production of his own series through his Knuckle Sandwich production banner and continue to partner with the network and producers from his long-running series. Fieri made his first appearance on the network in 2006 when he won season two of The Next Food Network Star.

“Food Network is my home and I’m stoked to continue the partnership with the entire Discovery family,” commented Fieri. “The world of food is the ultimate unifier so having a global platform to share real-life stories of some of the most deserving chefs, restaurateurs, home cooks, entrepreneurs and anyone who just loves a good meal is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cooking up next."