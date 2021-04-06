Backed by promotion and distribution efforts that the company says it has been securing over the past year, FreeCast’s Streaming TV Kit is now about to be available from US retail via national retailers.





After debuting its cord-cutting kit in 2020, via national TV commercial spots developed with Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington, the company is now targeting a wider audience with its updated Streaming TV Kit. The company believes that whether or not a consumer has already switched away from cable or satellite TV, or has reservations about doing so, the overwhelming number of streaming services and network apps remains an obstacle.



FreeCast assures that its solution to that problem is the heart of the Streaming TV Kit. The company says that this will provide All the online video that the web has to offer, including on-demand shows and movies as well as live streaming channels, from free and paid sources, are made accessible via a single interface that's available on all internet-connected devices.



The kit includes a one-year pre-paid subscription to SelectTV's Entertainment Super App - FreeCast's OTT aggregated media service which is said to combine all online video into a one-stop-shop - which works on most devices, an HDTV antenna, and 24/7 support from the Stream Team, for $24.99. The antenna will allow users to receive their local broadcast TV stations, while SelectTV offers access to streaming content, free and paid, channels and video, live and on-demand services. Together, says FreeCast, these te



"We've got a lot of pieces coming together that are designed to position us for very rapid growth," commented FreeCast CEO William Mobley. "We have one of the best partners for that in DPG Distribution, one of the largest distributors to major retailers who can put our product on the shelves of Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more. We're going to have continued promotion from TV commercials with advisement from Kevin Harrington. And we're in the implementation stages with one of America's premier digital media companies for a marketing strategy that will be second to none."