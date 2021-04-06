FOX Entertainment’s advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service Tubi and Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, have announced a content deal to bring more than 200 episodes from the LOL! Network library to FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service.

Beginning immediately, a variety of stand-up, interview and animated titles – including All Star Comedy Jam, Comedy in Color, Cold as Balls, Def Comedy Jam, D.L. Hughley: Uncut and The PJs – from the LOL! Network library now join Tubi’s library of more than 30,000 movies and television shows.

Laugh Out Loud titles coming to Tubi in April include Affion Crockett: Mirror II Society, All Star Comedy Jam (I’m Still Laughing, Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Orlando and South Beach editions), Cold As Balls (Seasons 1 & 2), Comedy in Color (Seasons 1 & 2), D.L. Hughley: Uncut, Def Comedy Jam (Seasons 1-3), In Godfrey We Trust (Year in Review), Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend, The PJs (Seasons 1-3), Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam, That’s Funny (Billy Sorrells, Capone, D’Lai, Karlous Miller and Rip Micheals editions) and What Now All Access.

Commenting on the deal, Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Laugh Out Loud to bring hundreds of hours of premium comedy free to Tubi viewers. Comedy has always been a top-performing category on our platform, and we know Laugh Out Loud’s popular titles will be a perfect fit for our viewers.”

Added Laugh Out Loud CEO Jeff Clanagan : “Laughter is a universal language. Our goal is, and has always been, to develop LOL into a global comedy powerhouse, and to keep the world laughing together. As we expand the LOL distribution network, we’re excited to partner with Tubi because it allows us to continue to reach our audience wherever they are with the best comedy out there.”