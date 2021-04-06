Already present in more than 180 countries, ViacomCBS has spread its wings further in the Southern Cone of Latin America with the acquisition by its subsidiary ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) of Chilevisión from WarnerMedia.









Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but the acquisition will include Chilevisión’s free-to-air (FTA) television network, which will complement VCNI’s global content offering. Chilevisión attracted approximately 24% share of viewership in 2020.



The deal will also see the combined assets of the merged firm support the ViacomCBS global streaming strategy of growth through library and original content, advanced production capabilities and consumer reach. In particular it will further expand the company's Latin American footprint and bolsters its streaming business with a new premium content library and pipeline to fuel the increasing demand for Spanish language. This includes the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer and Pluto TV (AVOD) platforms.



VCNI Americas has offices in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. The new acquisition joins the ViacomCBS Americas portfolio, which includes the premium SVOD service, Paramount+; top FAST service Pluto TV; Nickelodeon’s interactive learning service for pre-schoolers, Noggin; ViacomCBS International Studios production hub; FTA broadcaster Telefe; more than 10 branded pay-TV networks, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Comedy Central, among others; multiple on-the-ground events and experiences; and an extensive consumer products catalogue.



"Latin America is one of the world's fastest-growing streaming markets, and Chilevisión will be a key driver of our accelerated streaming strategy in the region," said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International. " Chilevisión's library comprises content spanning multiple genres including sports, entertainment and news, and it has significant production capabilities. These attributes, in combination with Chilevisión network's reach, and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid, and premium, will serve as a marketing vehicle for VCNI's streaming platforms in the region and expand VCNI's studio and linear presence in the region.