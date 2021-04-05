In the latest of a growing number of deals involving sports right holders and leading social media platforms, the GOL channel is to offer the Basque derby LaLiga clash between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club on 7 April on Twitch.
The deal has been sanctioned by LaLiga and will aim to enable fans to follow the game between via the Twitch channels of GOL, LaLiga and match commentator Ibai Llanos.
The move is being hailed in Spain as another step forward in the organisation’s commitment to innovation and emerging formats in digital consumption, making LaLiga the first major European football league to broadcast matches via the streaming platform. The Spanish league football governing body opened an official account on Twitch, in October 2020.
The clash will be hosted by Ibai, the leading Spanish- speaking caster, who will be accompanied on the occasion by Ander Cortés.
With kick off at 21:00 local time, the live stream on Twitch gets underway for the Spanish territory at 20:30 with the team warmups and the pre-match show featuring everything you need to know about one of LaLiga’s longest-established and hardest-fought clashes between teams with an absolute commitment to playing local talent and who just days ago played out the much-delayed 2020 final of the Copa del Rey. Fans will be able to engage with casters and participate in the broadcast via the streaming chat, as well as using the interactive features offered by Twitch.
The game will also be available for viewers on the GOL DTT channel on free access TV, in addition to pay-TV operators Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Telecable.
