In a case of lights, camera and action sports for the streaming platform, and just days after expanding the reach of the service to India and Mexico, Fuel TV, the global home of action sports on television, has been released on Plex.
Founded in 2010 as a global media company, Plex is now a global streaming media platform that is designed to give fans the ability to curate and consume all the content they like in one app. The service’s mission is to become the best streaming platform to discover, enjoy, show off, and curate media, regardless of type, on any device. The platform augments personal media with an on-demand streaming collection including thousands of free ad-supported films and TV shows, 60 million high definition music tracks via its premium partner Tidal, plus free podcasts, news, web shows, and more curated from over 200 global media partners, as well as live over-the-air (OTA) TV with DVR capabilities.
Plex is available on Android, Apple (Apple TV and iOS), Windows, Roku, Samsung, Amazon, Xbox, PlayStation, NVIDIA and the web. It also offers global ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) content, reaching users in more than 200 countries, making it said the company the most widely available AVOD offering in the world.
Plex has partnered with a number of media producers to bring fans episodic video content like FailArmy, The Pet Collective and People are Awesome and the new deal will see Fuel be the first Portugal-based channel to go into platforms like the PlayStation and Xbox.
“We’re excited to be a part of the Plex channels’ group,” stated Fernando Figueiredo, Fuel TV’s CEO. “For 17 years, we have been a benchmark channel regarding the best that goes on in action sports, and now, with this launch, we have the opportunity to reach over 20 million users...This launch is part of the expansion strategy that we have been working on for the past year.”
Fuel TV says that it is the only channel focused exclusively on the sports, culture and lifestyles of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, free skiing, BMX and MTB, and the art, music and fashion that define them. The service is available as a free advertising-supported streaming television (FAsST) channel in key territories, and as a global premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service Fuel TV+.
