Aiming to expand its reach and gain greater operational flexibility, ABS-CBN, the leading media and entertainment organisation in the Philippines, has begun a partnership with SaaS broadcast and streaming TV provider Amagi.
The broadcaster is primarily involved in content creation and production for television, online, and over-the-top platforms, cable, satellite, cinema, events, and online radio for domestic and international audiences.
In early February, seven global channels from ABS-CBN Corporation went live with the Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud-based channel playout and live automation platform. The move means that ABS-CBN now manage its end-to-end workflow on the cloud, eliminating the need for expensive hardware/broadcast centre operations, giving it the flexibility to run its global channels with live news from anywhere. Amagi calculates that the transition to cloud solutions has enabled ABS-CBN to reduce the cost of its operations by nearly 30%.
“We were looking for a modern, cloud-based solution that could integrate seamlessly with our current live and non-live workflow requirements providing the same level or better comfort to our operations team as we did this transformation” said Erwin Malimban, head of broadcast technology, ABS-CBN Corporation, explaining the deployment of the cloud solutions.
“The Amagi team not only brought deep technical capabilities but also had extensive working knowledge with respect to the various processes and operational requirements. This enabled us to make a seamless transition to the cloud.”
