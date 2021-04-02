WildEarth, said to be the only live and interactive 24/7 TV channel dedicated to connecting people to nature, has inked a three-year carriage agreement with leading Finnish digital entertainment service Elisa Viihde.





as to connect people with nature, bringing viewers face to face with wilderness in real time. Twice-daily live safaris from the popular wilderness locations in Africa see expert guides take viewers on an authentic and interactive safari where they can not only see the action as it happens but can also ask questions which are answered live.



In addition to the LIVE safaris, WildEarth shows non-narrated footage of unique wildlife stories. The format encourages viewers to find their own magic in nature, empathise with the stories and imagine what the animals are thinking and feeling.



"Our live broadcasts focus on making the viewer feel like they are actually on a safari vehicle bouncing around in Africa,” remarked Emily Wallington, co-founder and executive producer explaining the WildEarth editorial strategy. “The intention is not that the viewer is wowed and awed through gruesome or dramatic behaviour of wild animals but rather for them to have serendipitous moments of unscripted magic that touch the heart and let them suspend their disbelief and feel as if they are actually there."



WildEarth will be available in English to Elisa Viihde subscribers through the The channel sees its mission as to connect people with nature, bringing viewers face to face with wilderness in real time. Twice-daily live safaris from the popular wilderness locations in Africa see expert guides take viewers on an authentic and interactive safari where they can not only see the action as it happens but can also ask questions which are answered live.In addition to the LIVE safaris, WildEarth shows non-narrated footage of unique wildlife stories. The format encourages viewers to find their own magic in nature, empathise with the stories and imagine what the animals are thinking and feeling."Our live broadcasts focus on making the viewer feel like they are actually on a safari vehicle bouncing around in Africa,” remarked Emily Wallington, co-founder and executive producer explaining the WildEarth editorial strategy. “The intention is not that the viewer is wowed and awed through gruesome or dramatic behaviour of wild animals but rather for them to have serendipitous moments of unscripted magic that touch the heart and let them suspend their disbelief and feel as if they are actually there."WildEarth will be available in English to Elisa Viihde subscribers through the Elisa Mix L package as well as an optional or extra channel in Mix M and S packages. “We strive to offer the best and most versatile content to our customers. Nature and documentary content is highly enjoyed among our customers and we are very excited to bring WildEarth’s high quality channel available to our customers,” added Erno Koivisto, Business Manager at Elisa Viihde.