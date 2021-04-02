



Developed to support efficient deployments inn what will be the key spectrum for the next-generation network, helping operators minimise hardware needs and simplify rollouts, Samsung has introduced technology designed to double bandwidth support of its mid-band 5G portfolio.

The new technology expands bandwidth support for its next-generation radios, including Massive MIMO radios, and are designed to help operators drive more flexible and cost-effective 5G deployments. With this new technology, Samsung says that it will extend the bandwidth support of its 5G radios to 400MHz, double the 200MHz supported by its current commercial radios.



With wider bandwidth support, Samsung says that its radios will help operators maximise the utility of their mid-band spectrum for 5G networks, while using less hardware. In addition the new technology has also been designed to help operators reduce the number of radios required when managing spectrum in various deployment scenarios. This includes when an operator owns non-contiguous frequencies within 400MHz of bandwidth. Operators can also use this solution for radio access network (RAN) sharing, where they actively share network infrastructures with other operators through joint deployments.



“We are proud to develop new solutions that can help operators drive deployment efficiency by minimising hardware changes and reducing installation costs—even as they expand their spectrum range,” said Dong Geun Lee, vice president and head of H/W R&D group, networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through our technical expertise and industry-leading 5G capabilities, we’re excited to continue delivering innovative 5G solutions that will bring more benefits to operators and their customers.”



Samsung’s new wideband solutions, including Massive MIMO radios, will be commercially available in early 2022. The new launch is Samsung’s second mid-band introduction in a matter of weeks, following the introduction of the Mobility Enhancer AI-based technology which is designed to improve beamforming performance in its Massive MIMO radios. This is attributed with the ability to increase throughput by up to 30% in mobility environments.