



Global content distributor Blue Ant International’s has refreshed its content offer for the new season with over 165 hours of new programming across its tentpole categories of specialist factual, factual entertainment, high-impact documentaries, kids and family and scripted.

Debuting at MIPTV 2021, the new slate is said to have been drawn from what it calls are top tier producers around the world and includes a line-up of premium series and documentaries that Blue Ant assured would inspire and entertain audiences, while fuelling content pipelines for media companies and streamers with fresh, new programming.



“Timely and relevant stories are at the heart of our latest slate. This Spring, our premium production partners are delivering long-running hits and high-impact documentaries that span blue-chip natural history, factual, history and adventure and that also offer unique access and talent-driven stories,” said Blue Ant International EVP Solange Attwood. “Our diverse line-up includes fresh and contemporary escapist programming, such as Searching for Secrets, which allows viewers to vicariously travel to iconic cities and Growing Belushi which gives unparalleled access to Jim Belushi’s experience in becoming a cannabis farmer, as well as new instalments of returning international hit series like See No Evil and Hotel Paranormal.”



The offering is headed by specialist factual titles Dawn to Dusk, a series that closely examines the intricate daily life cycles of fascinating creatures, as well as an impressive array of factual entertainment titles, including: Searching for Secrets, which unveils intriguing secrets about the world’s most iconic cities; See No Evil Season 7, the latest instalment of the long-running hit series that reveals how CCTV footage has solved real crimes; World’s Most Scenic River Journeys, a stunning look at the stories of six epic rivers through the characters who live and work on them and narrated by Bill Nighy; and Growing Belushi (pictured), which follows actor, singer and writer Jim Belushi on an ultimate quest to heal people with cannabis.



New documentaries include previously announced Search and Rescue: North Shore, which takes viewers on gripping rescue missions to save people in distress among the rugged mountains of the Northwest Coast of North America; Picture My Face: The Story of Teenage Head, an inside look at an iconic glamour-punk band with never-before-seen images and interviews from fellow rock legends; UFO Town, which re-examines a mysterious small-town UFO sighting in the early 90s and the conspiracies that surrounded it; and Murdered by a Mob, a sobering look at the murder of Iranian refugee Bijan Ebrahimi and the subsequent investigation into racial bias in the police.



The distributor’s scripted programming is bolstered by the addition of new scripted series, Web of Darkness, an anthology series where accounts of monsters, aliens, and encounters from beyond are brought to life. It's also adding a new kids series, Let’s Go For a Walk, a series that follows children and host Roger Hamza on walks, while encouraging adventure and exploration.