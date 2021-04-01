In a contract that it says will be inclusive series about an artform of great current interest, Glasgow-based Storyboard Studios has been commissioned by the BBC to make the Great British Photography Challenge, an original format that sees six amateur photographers take on a variety of assignments around the UK.
The show follows world-famous photographer Rankin he mentors the contestants, providing a unique masterclass in the art and craft of photography. Across a month of assignments, the six amateur photographers are tasked with 12 very different challenges, each designed to showcase and stretch their skill and creativity. Each contestant has a particular strength or influence, whether fashion, abstract, street, wildlife or landscape. However, all six are united by their passion for photography and their desire to learn and grow.
Every shot counts as Rankin’s ‘students’ build up to the task of creating and presenting a portfolio of their work, to be revealed at a climatic exhibition in the final episode. Although a winner is ultimately chosen, no-one is eliminated from the series, which takes a nurturing approach and embraces different perspectives as we follow all six throughout the process.
Ordered by the BBC’s Arts commissioning editor, Emma Cahusac, the 4 x 60’ mins series is exec produced by Storyboard founder and managing director Natalie Humphreys who was also co-creator along with format consultant Jon Rowlands. “We set out to make an inclusive series about an artform that so many of us are interested in now, more than ever before,” Humphreys explained. “It turned out to be an effortless process to find six very different and brilliant photographers and we consulted with experts to ensure that talent and potential was uppermost in the selection process. We’re proud to bring this contemporary and accessible show to UK audiences and beyond.”
“Being a part of the Great British Photography Challenge has been an incredible opportunity to nurture the next generation of photographers,” Rankin added. “All the contestants had such unique and varied backgrounds but what brought them together was their love for photography. The contestants have exceptional promise and I’m excited for the UK to see their talent.”
The series producer-director is David McConnell, both the format and the finished series are distributed globally by Banijay Rights, which entered into a three-year first-look agreement with Storyboard in January 2020. Storyboard Studios is part of the iZen UK group of companies alongside award-winning indie Chalkboard and newly launched scripted division Clapperboard. The format rights for Spain and the Middle East have been retained by, respectively, Zebra Producciones and iMagic, both of which are part of the iZen group of producer-led companies.
