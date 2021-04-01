In a plot development that is delighting fans of the long-running series with its many spin-offs, CBS announced today it has given a series order to CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network’s global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, one of the most-watched drama series of the 21st century.





Created by Anthony Zuiker, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered 6 October 2000 on CBS, and aired for 15 seasons, completing 335 episodes. It earned six Emmy Awards and 39 Emmy nominations. It was the most watched drama series in the world for seven years between 2006 and 2016. The new series will return to Sin City with the Crime Lab facing an existential threat that could bring it down, leading to a brilliant new team of forensic investigators who must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and see justice served.



Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the new CBS original series will star Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon but the key news for fans will be that original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, and Wallace Langham will also return to the series as lab genius David Hodges.



Jason Tracey will serve as executive producer and showrunner for CSI: VEGAS. Uta Briesewitz will direct the first episode and serve as executive producer for the initial episode only. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen and Cindy Chvatal also serve as executive producers. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.



“Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a ground-breaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” commented aid Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”



“I’m excited to be bringing back the ‘CSI’ franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” Bruckheimer added. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: VEGAS.”