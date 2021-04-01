Prompted mainly by launches from the leading global direct-to-consumer services Eastern Europe’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) sector is finally taking off and will total to 40 million accounts by 2026 says a study from Digital TV Research.
In the Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report, this would amount to a huge rise from the 15 million recorded at the end of 2020. And the analyst says that by 20206 there will still be plenty of room for growth beyond its forecast period as only 17% of the region’s TV households would have subscribed to at least one SVOD platform.
Of the 25 million additional subscriptions to 2026, Russia is set to generate 10 million and Poland 6 million.
In terms of platforms, Netflix is forecast to have 12.29 million subscribers by 2026, more than double its 2020 total. The study noted that the product’s Russian subscriber base will likely rocket due to its recently-signed partnership with National Media Group. Disney+ is projected to have 5.80 million subscribers by 2026 despite only starting in mid-2021.
Looking at alternatives to the big two, the Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report also observed that the market will receive a boost when WarnerMedia launches HBO Max in the second half of 2021. Digital TV Research forecasts 1.22 million paying subscribers by 2026, with many more continuing to receive HBO online as part of their pay-TV subscription.
