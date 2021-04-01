The speed at which Britain could benefit from the economic and social impact of billions of pounds of full-fibre infrastructure investment, including an infrastructure for high quality video services, could be improved by clear labelling and information on broadband services according to a new report by WIK-Consult.
The Impact of Labelling on Full Fibre Adoption was commissioned by CityFibre, a former altnet which has grown to be the UK’s third-largest full-fibre platform provider, to feed into a review currently underway by GigaTAG, the UK government’s taskforce for driving adoption of full-fibre and other gigabit-capable products. A labelling system is one approach being considered by GigaTAG.
The study tested the impact of labelling alongside a description of available broadband technologies. It calculated that having a label alongside clear information would enable consumers to better identify the broadband products that deliver the speed and reliability they need could increase consumer take-up of full-fibre products by 40%. CityFibre estimated that if the uplift were applied to an illustrative take-up projection of 10% per year over eight years, 1.6 million additional homes could benefit from full-fibre by 2025.
The report also revealed the extent to which consumers are confused by current broadband marketing terminology. More than half of respondents in the survey (52%) believed that they already had a full-fibre service, despite four-fifths of them living in areas where full-fibre is not yet available.
However, despite the UK’s nationwide rollout being underway, supported by £5 billion public subsidy and an estimated £20 billion of private investment, GigaTAG has indicated that clearer information on broadband products will be needed to enable consumers and businesses to adopt these new networks at scale.
“The huge potential for broadband labelling to improve awareness, trust and take-up of full-fibre is great news for consumers and for the country,” remarked CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch. “With nationwide rollout ramping up fast, full-fibre will soon be within easy reach of most homes and businesses. Now is the time to focus on helping them to switch, so we can unleash the economic benefits of full-fibre as quickly as possible and bolster the investor confidence needed to complete the nationwide rollout.”
