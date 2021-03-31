As part of its recent expansion, action sports channel Fuel TV will now be available in India and Mexico through Samsung TV Plus, offering instant access to news, sports and entertainment.
Founded in 2003, and available in more than 100 countries around the world, Fuel TV says that it is the only channel focused exclusively on the sports, culture and lifestyles of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, free skiing, BMX and MTB, and the art, music and fashion that define them. The service is available as a free advertising-supported streaming television (FAsST) channel in key territories, and as a global premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service Fuel TV+.
With mandatory confinement, content consumption habits have changed, as well as the growth of FAsST, SVOD, AVOD and OTT streaming services, Fuel TV believes that it is well placed to cash in on the new dynamic in the video market.
“Reinforcing our presence in Mexico and being able to reach India for the first time represents, for us, another important milestone in our global agreement with Samsung TV Plus,” stated Fuel TV’s CEO Fernando Figueiredo commenting on the deal. “We have been working with the data that we obtain from the market, which allows us to adapt our programming and to reach our consumers with an offer that is increasingly adapted to their preferences and needs.”
In addition to the two new countries, the service is already available in the US, Canada, England, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Australia and Brazil.
