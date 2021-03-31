Ramping up the digital ad-based service’s reach considerably, SPI/FilmBox’ Filmstream is now available in India on the Samsung Electronics video service, Samsung TV Plus.
Filmstream offers a wide range of independent and classic movies, and its current catalogue includes independent world cinema gems and classic movies from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others. The service plans to expand its line-up with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future.
Samsung first announced their plans to roll out Samsung TV Plus in India along with several other European markets, late in 2020. Viewers in India are now able to watch Filmstream via Samsung TV Plus which comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs dating back to 2017 and offers ad-supported content spanning news, sports, entertainment, movies and more. Filmstream will also launch on Samsung Galaxy smartphones later in April 2021. It is also currently available on Samsung TV Plus in the UK and Australia with more launches coming soon.
“We are thrilled to witness the increasing demand for our cutting-edge product Filmstream, designed specifically for those who appreciate the art of cinema,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International commenting on the deal .“We are excited to bring the specially-curated selection of Filmstream to more territories with Samsung TV Plus, the premium at-home destination for Samsung Smart TV users.”
