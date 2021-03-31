Attempting to automate how viewers select programming, further boosting engagement and monetisation across the diverse array of platforms available, content discovery and viewer analytics solution provider ThinkAnalytics has unveiled Personalized Images.









ThinkAnalytics says that results from early customer deployments have produced consistent uplifts of 10-15% compared with displaying a single standard image. By dynamically selecting programme images, Personalized Images is attributed with being able to help to increased viewership, monetise content and increase the number of titles and hours watched per viewer.



"With competition for viewers so intense, video service providers are constantly on the lookout for new ways to drive up consumption on their platforms," commented ThinkAnalytics CTO Peter Docherty. "Personalized Images offers a really powerful way to help viewers find highly appealing content to watch. The results speak for themselves with our customers registering viewing uplifts of up to 15% when compared to standard poster images." Applying advanced artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and information science, the new solution recommends personalised images from multiple catalogues on a user interface, content carousels and programme guides based on a viewer's interests and profile. The solution complements the ThinkAnalytics' Content Discovery Engine and supports images and metadata from a range of sources, including those from customers and third parties.