Reaching a landmark in a market where cable, telco and pay-TV operators across the world are increasingly embracing the technology to meet consumer demand for the latest entertainment and content services Technicolor Connected Home has deployed over 10 million Android TV set-top boxes (STBs) since 2016.
The technology provider says that it sees Android TV as an important enabler for network service providers (NSPs) in enhancing customer satisfaction and user experience which results in decreased churn and expanded reach for OTT content providers. It also regards that growth in adoption of Android TV customer premises equipment as also reflecting demand for open connected home technologies.
Technicolor Connected Home also cited Industry Research analysts calculating that global demand for the Android TV STB market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.8% between 2021-2026.
“As the number one provider of Android TV STBs in the world, Technicolor Connected Home has worked successfully to meet network service provider (NSP) deployment requirements across the globe over the past year. We have met these demands despite the production and supply chain challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mounir Toutah, video product director, Technicolor Connected Home.
“Subscribers appreciate the convenience of streamlining access to video services through NSP provided set-top boxes in the home as well as the added benefit of not incurring additional costs for retail equipment. Android TV has played an important role in improving the overall user experience and level of customer satisfaction, thus reducing churn, while elevating the reach of OTT content providers.”
Among the NSPs that have selected Technicolor Connected Home Android TV STBs for their subscribers are Altibox, Canal Digital, Com hem, Etisalat, Euskaltel, LMT, LTT, MasMovil, Netplus and Proximus (pictured) in EMEA; Bharti Airtel, Foxtel, LG U+, Vodafone Australia and Tata Sky in Asia; Channel Vision, Cogeco, EBOX, Echostar / DishTV, SaskTel, Telus and WoW! In North America; Dish Mexico and Megacable in Lati America.
