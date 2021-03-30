Research from Tubular Labs, the enterprise SaaS provider for de-duplicated audience measurement across social media platforms, has found in January 2021 US viewers spent 116% more time year-over-year watching subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) content on social video.
In the New Battlefield: How SVODs Leverage Social Video to Win the Streaming Wars, the report looked at how TV streaming platforms are competing not only for audience engagement online but for paid subscribers and TV programming tune-in. Along with its legacy video content measurement system, Tubular Labs used its audience ratings, de-duplicated unique viewers and minutes watched across Facebook and YouTube.
The report found that fundamentally, SVOD services excelled at younger audience reach on social video with two-thirds of the leading SVOD offers US audiences comprising those 13-34 years old. By contrast only 54% of audiences for top traditional broadcasters fall into this younger audience bucket.
Not surprisingly given the alacrity with which it has exploited demographics to build up its dominant market share, Netflix diversified its social video content more than any other SVOD. This saw it having longer trailers, special behind the scenes content, interviews, clip compilations and talent snippets.
The New Battlefield: How SVODs Leverage Social Video to Win the Streaming WarsNew Battlefield: How SVODs Leverage Social Video to Win the Streaming Wars also showed that the “nostalgia route” was a hit strategy during the pandemic with engaging content that reflected older/familiar movies and shows used most by Netflix and Disney+. The leading SVOD services were also using social video to gain international subscribers. Beyond subtitled or dubbed trailers, Disney+ expanded its international reach significantly, with local channels and a social video strategy adapted to local markets.
