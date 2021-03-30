In a massive pivot away from its existing TV and video product line which will see it end services including T-Mobile Live, Live+ and Live Zone services, T-Mobile USA has announced plans to expand its collaboration with Google across a wide array of customer experiences later this year including video.
The collaboration with Google is part of a broader initiative for T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom AG who are working across the DT group of companies to create a better, more consistent messaging experience for customers around the world.
And as the US company which calls itself an un-carrier goes forward, it says the partnership with Google will see customers benefit from more value and services with Messages by Google, Google One, YouTube TV and YouTube Premium. In addition, messages by Google will act as the default rich messaging solution for T-Mobile customers with Android smartphones; promoting Pixel and Android devices and the unique experiences they can deliver on T-Mobile’s growing US 5G network.
T-Mobile’s original TVision video initiative was launched to give customers new choices and help millions cut the cord, while expanding appeal for the company’s forthcoming wireless Home Internet service. Now, T-Mobile says that it is building on that initiative, with the combined strength of the T-Mobile and YouTube brands together.
The companies will now offer YouTube TV as T-Mobile’s premium TV solution as part of the company’s TVision initiative. YouTube TV is becoming T-Mobile’s live TV solution, with Live, Live + and Live Zone services winding down on 29 April. TVision LIVE subscribers will get the first month of YouTube TV free and after that, all T-Mobile customers can get $10 off the regular price. T-Mobile will continue to offer the TVision HUB, where YouTube TV will now be featured.
As part of this multi-year collaboration, T-Mobile also plans to reinforce its investment in the Android ecosystem by showcasing the range of Android devices available, including the suite of Pixel devices and Android TV OS devices.
“We’re building on our decade-long relationship with Google to give customers an even better experience with the world’s very best products and services offered by Android, Pixel and YouTube,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert explaining the deal. “The world’s most popular smartphone platform with Android, a broad range of premium Pixel devices, an upgraded, modern messaging experience on Android and a robust entertainment offering with YouTube TV — it’s the best of Google, combined with the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network on T-Mobile.”
“This is a win for Android users and an even greater win for the Android ecosystem,” added Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems at Google. “T-Mobile and Google have been working together to champion Android since the very beginning with the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. We’re taking what has already been a long and very successful relationship, and building on it to bring Android customers even more features and services.”
