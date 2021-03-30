Crossing the Tasman Sea as part of its continuing expansion, leading Australian factual programming producer WildBear Entertainment has established its first office outside of its home territory in the form of WildBear Aotearoa in New Zealand.
The Dunedin-based concern will have executive producer, director and writer Craig Meade as its general manager. His remit is to help expand and deepen the slate in those specialist factual genres such as history, science and engineering and natural history, in which WildBear is already strong. Recent credits in these areas include The War that Changed the World for CCTV, Demolition Down Under for Mediawan/Network 10 and Two Scottish Vets for BBC Scotland/ABC.
Meade joins from NHNZ where he was head of production, responsible for its factual and documentary output as well as relationships with the wider international television industry. During his 15 years with the company he worked on programming for a wide range of broadcasters, including Gem Hunt for Travel Channel, I Survived 9/11 for A&E, Megastructures for National Geographic and A Year in the Wild: Scotland for Channel 5.
Commenting on the new office and its new GM, WildBear Entertainment CEO Michael Tear said: “We are delighted to add a new base to our business in New Zealand and to have such a distinguished and well-respected creative as Craig onboard as GM. Despite its relatively small population, New Zealand has produced a large number of excellent factual programmes over the years and has an impressive talent base. With Craig’s knowledge and expertise, we hope to successfully tap into both local ideas and talent to grow this new business and support WildBear Entertainment’s broader ambitions in the international marketplace.”
The opportunity to establish a new production base, with the full support of a thriving business, doesn’t come along every day, Meade (pictured) added. “I am genuinely excited by this new role and the prospect of shaping something from the ground up to become a key contributor to the growing WildBear business. Aotearoa-New Zealand is a brilliant location for factual television production, and I am now looking forward to starting the development process here and connecting with other creatives across the country.”
Meade joins from NHNZ where he was head of production, responsible for its factual and documentary output as well as relationships with the wider international television industry. During his 15 years with the company he worked on programming for a wide range of broadcasters, including Gem Hunt for Travel Channel, I Survived 9/11 for A&E, Megastructures for National Geographic and A Year in the Wild: Scotland for Channel 5.
Commenting on the new office and its new GM, WildBear Entertainment CEO Michael Tear said: “We are delighted to add a new base to our business in New Zealand and to have such a distinguished and well-respected creative as Craig onboard as GM. Despite its relatively small population, New Zealand has produced a large number of excellent factual programmes over the years and has an impressive talent base. With Craig’s knowledge and expertise, we hope to successfully tap into both local ideas and talent to grow this new business and support WildBear Entertainment’s broader ambitions in the international marketplace.”
The opportunity to establish a new production base, with the full support of a thriving business, doesn’t come along every day, Meade (pictured) added. “I am genuinely excited by this new role and the prospect of shaping something from the ground up to become a key contributor to the growing WildBear business. Aotearoa-New Zealand is a brilliant location for factual television production, and I am now looking forward to starting the development process here and connecting with other creatives across the country.”