The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in 2017, has more than 450 members and supports the collaborative development of SRT, the fastest growing open source streaming project. SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.

Agama will integrate the SRT (secure reliable transport) protocol into its solutions, as part of the overall strategy to promote high-quality video streaming, and supports the development of solutions that address the challenges of publishing secure and reliable video feeds in low bandwidth scenarios.



“SRT is gaining momentum in different parts of the infrastructure chain, and this is exactly where we are fully present with our solutions for video observability and analytics," noted Agama Technologies CTO Anders Svensson. "We’re delighted to join this growing community of developers and high-tech innovators in order to add its capabilities to our product portfolio and contribute to the success of this new technology.”

Added Suso Carrillo, director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision: “Agama is a well known company in both classic TV and OTT industries. With the adoption of SRT, the company encompasses a great feature for its real-time monitoring solutions that fit into its existing and coming clients. Actually, SRT is on every roadmap in the video streaming space.”