The content aggregation and distribution company acquired a portfolio of more than 30 thematic channels as part of the deal, which will be included in TVPlayer US, together with a selection of premium produced content from American and European producers and rights owners.

TV Player US is the latest OTT service to be rolled out by Alchimie and complements its localised European TVPlayer platforms in the UK, France and Spain. As with Alchimie’s other TVPlayer platforms, TVPlayer US will offer themed channels including Inside Outside with gardening and home interiors focused programming; Titanic Channel with a range of shows based on the infamous ship; Icons, which delivers biographies of famous figures throughout the world; Gone TV featuring outdoor sports, fishing and hunting; Explorers for world travel and exotic destinations, and Humanity, which offers a collection of documentaries on geopolitics, society and culture.

“Launching Alchimie and TVPlayer in the US is a natural but significant step for Alchimie," remarked Nicolas d’Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie. "The US is one of the most dynamic entertainment markets in the world, and we’re delighted to be in a position to offer American audiences an exciting range of channels that can provide entertainment for everybody, whatever their interests or budget, whilst introducing fantastic, professionally produced programmes to new audiences.”