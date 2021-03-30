It will use Blackbird to access and edit multiple live broadcast streams of sports and other content for the fast production of assets for downstream distribution to over the top (OTT) and video on demand (VOD) channels.

Blackbird CEO Ian McDonough commented: “We are truly delighted to have a company as important and innovative as BT as a new client. The focus is working with BT on the fast turnaround of VOD content produced from BT’s live broadcasts and Blackbird will significantly improve speed and efficiency – providing end customers access to content in a shorter time scale. In addition, with BT’s increased focus on remote working and migration to cloud architecture, the flexibility, resilience and carbon efficiency of the Blackbird technology make us an excellent and future proofed fit.”