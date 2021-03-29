In a move that expands its operations to North America and accelerates its plans to create a global sports media destination through what it calls transformative added scale, Eleven Sports has announced the acquisition of New York-based global sports media and entertainment company Team Whistle.









Team Whistle founder and executive chairman John West added: “Upon first meeting Andrea [Radrizzani] years ago, we shared a common bond on how sport and entertainment were being reimagined and now with the pace of media transformation happening at an accelerated rate globally, joining forces with Eleven allows us to create a truly unique, global media powerhouse.” The acquisition will bring together the Eleven Sports portfolio of over 150 commercial partners, more than 20 million users and 30,000 hours of live sport each year with Team Whistle’s slate of original programming, 1,655 distribution channels, 629 million aggregated social media followers and 4 billion monthly video views. The Eleven Group will house an extensive network of OTT and social platforms; proprietary streaming technology; data driven production capabilities; and marketing and brand partnership services.With Team Whistle’s deep portfolio of data-driven video content IP, young audiences and powerful capabilities, the expanded Eleven Group says that it is building on the strong performance of its operations in Europe and Asia and Team Whistle in North America, in the face of Covid-19. Team Whistle's original content and leading creators such as Dude Perfect and F2 Freestylers. Eleven’s plans for a world-wide network began with the acquisition of streaming platform MyCujoo in November 2020. This will be the basis for a new global ElevenSports.com platform, which will launch with a focus on niche-premium and longtail sport.The Eleven Group’s shared mission is to build a service that delivers for fans everywhere, across multiple channels. From live Coverage of the world’s biggest sporting events, to local sport for underserved communities of fans, and to on-demand programming. The new concern will focus on continuing to grow Eleven Group’s offering in the months ahead - securing more live sports content and developing new on-demand sports and entertainment programming - to lay the foundations for a global eleven sports and entertainment network.Pro forma revenues for the combined Group for the financial year ending 30 June 20201 are projected be in excess of US$300million. Eleven’s parent company, the sports and media investment platform Aser Ventures, first identified opportunities for synergy with Team Whistle three years ago. Aser invested in Whistle in June 2018 and Aser’s founder Andrea Radrizzani joined the Whistle board.Commenting on the acquisition, Andrea Radrizzani, founder of Eleven Sports and parent company Aser Ventures, said: “We have long recognised the opportunities for partnership between Team Whistle and the wider Aser portfolio. By welcoming Team Whistle into the Eleven Group, we are bringing together two media companies who have a track record of building strong and innovative sports media businesses in Europe, Asia and North America. We will also be adding transformative new scale and capabilities to Eleven. Together, we look forward to delivering on our goal of creating a global destination for live and on-demand sports content for audiences everywhere to enjoy.”Team Whistle founder and executive chairman John West added: “Upon first meeting Andrea [Radrizzani] years ago, we shared a common bond on how sport and entertainment were being reimagined and now with the pace of media transformation happening at an accelerated rate globally, joining forces with Eleven allows us to create a truly unique, global media powerhouse.”