Leading industry executive Lorenzo De Maio has announced that he will be leaving Endeavor Content where he was partner and EVP to launch a new venture named De Maio Entertainment.
In his role as partner and EVP of Endeavor Content, Lorenzo De Maio is said to have helped Endeavor Content become a leader in the marketplace, first by selling premium UK and international shows into the US and worldwide, and then quickly expanding into a full-fledged studio in the US and internationally. Some of the leading titles include Emmy-nominated show The Night Manager, produced by The Ink Factory and starring Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston; Normal People, produced by Element Pictures and based on the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney; and Killing Eve, produced by Sid Gentle and adapted for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and on which Maio worked with Sid Gentle during the early stages of the programme’s development and helped build the series into a global phenomenon across AMC, BBC, and worldwide.
The new Los Angeles based entity will be backed by an exclusive long-term partnership deal with Fremantle and under the deal De Maio will work closely with Fremantle’s senior leadership team and wider group of independent labels and producers to support the growth of the super-indie’s scripted and factual slate and explore new strategic opportunities with Fremantle. The partnership agreement with the global production and distribution powerhouse, described as unique, is designed to fast-track the start-up’s growth trajectory and will provide De Maio Entertainment with full access to Fremantle’s global reach and range of services.
“I am extremely grateful and proud of all we have accomplished as a team at Endeavor Content, having the privilege of working with incredible producers and creators, and bringing global successes to audiences worldwide. I am always looking for new and disruptive opportunities as the business quickly develops, and now is the perfect time to launch this company in partnership with Fremantle,” said De Maio regarding his new venture. “I really admire the vision and leadership of Jen Mullin and Andrea Scrosati and am so excited to be working with all the extraordinary producers and companies in the Fremantle ecosystem to bring exceptional and inclusive storytelling to audiences worldwide.”
“Lorenzo is one of the most creative and skilled executives in the entertainment industry and his track record speaks for itself,” added Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati. “I look forward to working closely together with Lorenzo to help bring his project to life, while I have no doubt that with his support, the Fremantle scripted and documentary slate will now accelerate and grow even faster than our already ambitious plans”.
