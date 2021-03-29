CE giant Huawei’s video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform, Huawei Video, is looking to celebrate its first-year anniversary with its fans in Singapore with added programming and a Huawei Video Turns 1 contest.





Since launching its all-in-one video streaming app on March 2020, pre-installed on Huawei devices, Huawei Video has become one of the fastest-growing video streaming services in Asia Pacific. The app offers a library of video content ranging from child-friendly content, to dramas, films, documentaries, as well as concerts. It is currently available across six markets in the Asia Pacific region, including Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, and the platform is also set to launch in Indonesia later in 2021.



The simulcast content additions include hit Chinese reality series Sisters season 2 from MangoTV and TVB Drama Beauty and The Boss. The app also features content such as The World of the Married from dimsum entertainment, A Quest to Heal from Mediacorp as well as Say Yes to the Dress from Discovery.



The Huawei Video Turns 1 contest is exclusively available to all Huawei Video users in Singapore until 4 April 2021. Users can complete different tasks and earn chances to spin the lucky draw wheel to win Huawei prizes such as devices and Huawei Video subscription package.



The growth of Huawei Video in the past year shows that there is a huge demand for streaming content in Asia and we are committed to delivering quality content through our curation and new partnerships," commented director of Huawei Asia Pacific consumer cloud service, Shane Shan.