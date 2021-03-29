Under a multi-year worldwide exclusive agreement, premium TV entertainment producer and distributor Media Ranch has renewed its partnership with Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) to represent its entire unscripted formats catalogue.









The first is Mom He’s a Dane, a reality programme showing the challenges that immigrant families face in a new country, especially when dating local, outside of their own community (race, religion, creed, class); and Too Shy to Date using VR technology, introverted singles can explore dating via their avatars and then meet for IRL.



Media Ranch is taking two new DR titles out to the world as formats this Spring: Here’s Your Hit a music entertainment programme exploring what makes a hit; and What’s Your Problem, ¬a debate game show on what society finds offensive. The company’s previously announced productions include celebrity lifestyle format, Celebrity Identity, in Estonia for ETV; nature reality programme, Stung Bitten Burned which aired in the Netherlands on NPO3 and which is set for launch in Belgium and was optioned in Sweden.



format Fish Bingo (pictured) has just been announced as a Nominee in the 2021 International Format Awards in the category of Best Multi-Platform Format.



Commenting on the deal, Tanya van der Goes, Since the partnership first began two years ago, Media Ranch has sold several of DR’s format options, some of which have been produced and broadcast. Media Ranch has also optioned two DR formats in the US to Figure 8 Films a North Carolina production company specialising in family reality series for cable TV networks.The first is Mom He’s a Dane, a reality programme showing the challenges that immigrant families face in a new country, especially when dating local, outside of their own community (race, religion, creed, class); and Too Shy to Date using VR technology, introverted singles can explore dating via their avatars and then meet for IRL.Media Ranch is taking two new DR titles out to the world as formats this Spring: Here’s Your Hit a music entertainment programme exploring what makes a hit; and What’s Your Problem, ¬a debate game show on what society finds offensive. The company’s previously announced productions include celebrity lifestyle format, Celebrity Identity, in Estonia for ETV; nature reality programme, Stung Bitten Burned which aired in the Netherlands on NPO3 and which is set for launch in Belgium and was optioned in Sweden. DR format Fish Bingo (pictured) has just been announced as a Nominee in the 2021 International Format Awards in the category of Best Multi-Platform Format.Commenting on the deal, Tanya van der Goes, Media Ranch SVP said: “Media Ranch is thrilled to renew our complementary partnership with DR, we appreciate its confidence in us to represent them exclusively and globally. We’ve had a great run repping its fantastic programmes such as Fish Bingo, recently optioned in the US by JFL, and has just been nominated for an International Format Award. We are also excited that next to Big Love, Figure 8 has now acquired Mom, He’s A Dane and Too Shy to Date for the US And we are looking forward to taking two more formats out to the world – Here’s Your Hit and What’s Your Problem?”