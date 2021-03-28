In a deal that will bring the all-electric car racing series massive exposure to billions of viewers in its local territory, Chinese media giant Tencent is to stream all five of the Extreme E X Prix on its digital platform, QQ.com as well as its associated apps Tencent Sports, Tencent News and Tencent Video.
As well as highlighting a variety of environmental issues including, desertification, rising sea levels, glacier retreat, deforestation and ice melt, the series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. Extreme E aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Following the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia (3-4 April), the series will visit Senegal (29-30 May), Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December). Some of the biggest names in motorsport have founded teams including Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg with teams X44 and Rosberg X Racing respectively. Fellow Formula One star Jenson Button has not only founded a team – JBXE – but will also be behind the wheel. Teams will be gender balanced.
Tencent Holdings is China’s most popular media conglomerate and aims to provide more than a billion users with the most up-to-date global news content and multidimensional, original sports programming, including Formula One, Premier League and NBA. In addition being streamed the races on Tencent's digital platform, Extreme E’s race highlights and magazine programmes will also be available online and on free-to-view along with behind-the-scenes documentaries How to Build a Race Car, The Electric Dream and Climate Changers, in both Chinese and English.
Commenting on the deal with Extreme E, Tencent general manager Ewell Zhao said: “Electric vehicles are an important development of the automotive industry. While Extreme E brings the charm of electric vehicles to the off-road racing, it conveys the core concept of environmental protection. In the future, Tencent Sports is going to share the excitement of Extreme E with more motor sports fans, and promote electric car racing in China.”
Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, added: “Extreme E’s broadcast agreement with Tencent provides unparalleled reach for our ‘sport for purpose’ series in this vital region. Tencent’s superb array of user platforms will help us to bring our thrilling electric race format as well as our important environmental messages to over a billion people. Digital outlets like Tencent are extremely important for Extreme E and it is imperative we continue to create partnerships like these to reach a global audience.”
In addition to Tencent, Extreme E will be available from over 40 global broadcasters such as ITV, FOX Sports, Insight TV, Eurosport and ESPN, covering regions including North America, Asia and Europe.
