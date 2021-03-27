In what the online service says is a landmark deal that marks a tipping point in the migration of sports consumption from linear pay-TV to over-the-top (OTT), DAZN has acquired the rights to be the new primary broadcaster of the Serie A top flight Italian football league and extended its carriage relationship with local operator TIM.
Already showing 114 Serie A matches per season, DAZN will from the beginning of the 2021 season to 2024 broadcast live and on-demand coverage of every Serie A match, amounting to 266 exclusive matches and 114 co-exclusive matches or seven out of 10 exclusive matches per match week, as well as three co-exclusive matches. In addition to Serie A, other premium football competitions that DAZN owns rights to include LaLiga, Ligue1, Copa Libertadores, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Eredivisie, plus the FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Féminine.
Commenting on the deal DAZN Group co-CEO James Rushton said: “This is a historic agreement that confirms DAZN as the leading sports destination in Italy and rewards fans with unbeatable coverage of Serie A. DAZN was founded with a vision for premium sports to be more accessible, and this agreement will deliver on that whilst continuing to drive innovation and improve the fan experience. With our business globally gaining considerable momentum, DAZN has made this strategic and disciplined investment to further accelerate growth in one of our core markets.”
And as the main deal was being announced, DAZN also revealed that it had extended its existing carriage partnership with Italian telco TIM to bring its content to the TIMVISION broadband video service for the next three years. As official strategic partner, TIM will be the reference telecom and pay-TV operator offering DAZN content in Italy.
The new partnership will be active from July 2021 with dedicated DAZN service offers reserved for TIM customers including Serie A matches, which count on an audience of around 5 million households at present mainly via satellite. The relationship will see TIM support video migration from satellite to the streaming platform through its Ultrabroadband (UBB), coverage available in Italy on its fixed network in addition to the mobile network, fixed wireless access (FWA) and satellite Wi-Fi.
TIM believes that the agreement consolidates TIMVISION’s position as the leading aggregator of high quality premium products which, thanks to its new set-top-box decoder.
Commenting on the deal DAZN Group co-CEO James Rushton said: “This is a historic agreement that confirms DAZN as the leading sports destination in Italy and rewards fans with unbeatable coverage of Serie A. DAZN was founded with a vision for premium sports to be more accessible, and this agreement will deliver on that whilst continuing to drive innovation and improve the fan experience. With our business globally gaining considerable momentum, DAZN has made this strategic and disciplined investment to further accelerate growth in one of our core markets.”
And as the main deal was being announced, DAZN also revealed that it had extended its existing carriage partnership with Italian telco TIM to bring its content to the TIMVISION broadband video service for the next three years. As official strategic partner, TIM will be the reference telecom and pay-TV operator offering DAZN content in Italy.
The new partnership will be active from July 2021 with dedicated DAZN service offers reserved for TIM customers including Serie A matches, which count on an audience of around 5 million households at present mainly via satellite. The relationship will see TIM support video migration from satellite to the streaming platform through its Ultrabroadband (UBB), coverage available in Italy on its fixed network in addition to the mobile network, fixed wireless access (FWA) and satellite Wi-Fi.
TIM believes that the agreement consolidates TIMVISION’s position as the leading aggregator of high quality premium products which, thanks to its new set-top-box decoder.