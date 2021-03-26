Following a deal with BBC Studios, leading UK broadcaster UKTV has revealed that its Alibi channel will exclusively broadcast in the UK new drama Smother from Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
Created by Kate O’Riordan (Penance, Mr Selfridge), and starring Dervla Kirwan (The Stranger, Safe House) and Seána Kerslake (Hole in the Ground), the 6x60’ series is an investigative thriller about the secrets families keep from each other.
Set and filmed on location in a small town on the beautiful and wild west coast of Ireland, Smother follows devoted matriarch Val Ahern (Kirwan) whose husband Denis is found dead at the bottom of a cliff following a party at the family home. As Val explores who might have been responsible and examines her husband’s relationships with their children, stepchildren and extended family, she begins to realise the full extent of his controlling behaviour and threatens to uncover secrets, lies and hurt that may tear the entire family apart.
Smother is produced by BBC Studios Production Drama North and Scotland in partnership with Dublin-based Treasure Entertainment, in association with Screen Ireland. The executive producers for BBC Studios are Tom Sherry (Prey, Ordinary Lies) and Michael Parke (Fleming, Life of Crime).
“Smother puts a mother at the heart of an investigation into the dark secrets in her own family,” commented Michael Parke, executive producer BBC Studios. “Kate O’Riordan’s drama explores the deep rooted, primal maternal instinct to protect no matter what the cost. Smother is a bold, twisty and compelling domestic thriller and we are delighted to be sitting alongside the finest of crime dramas on Alibi.”
Smother was acquired for UKTV by Charlie Charalambous, global acquisitions manager. It is produced Rob Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan from Irish production company Treasure, with executive producer for Screen Ireland Andrew Byrne. The production of the series has been enabled by a number of partners including the WRAP Fund, through Sarah Dillon.
“We couldn’t be happier to be working with our friends at BBC Studios to bring this hugely exciting series to the UK,” Charalambous remarked. “Smother is a fantastic addition to our upcoming slate of UKTV exclusive acquisitions.”
Alibi channel director Emma Ayech added: “This has everything that Alibi viewers love - intrigue, danger, family drama, and some incredible talent involved on both sides of the camera. We can’t wait to try and uncover the mysteries of Smother every week.”
Smother will air on Alibi later this year.
