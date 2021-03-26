Days before the series begins, millennial-focused global channel and content producer Insight TV has joined the ranks of broadcasters signing up to broadcast the inaugural season of the Extreme E electric off-road racing championship.









In addition to Insight TV, Broadcasting across Insight TV’s linear and digital networks from April, Extreme E will visit five remote locations highlighting a variety of environmental issues including desertification, rising sea levels, glacial retreat, deforestation and Arctic ice melt. The series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. IT will feature electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world in places which have all been affected by the climate crisis.As well as highlighting a variety of environmental issues including, desertification, rising sea levels, glacier retreat, deforestation and ice melt, the series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. Extreme E aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.Some of the biggest names in motorsport have founded teams including Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg with teams X44 and Rosberg X Racing respectively. Fellow Formula One star Jenson Button has not only founded a team – JBXE – but will also be behind the wheel. Teams will be gender balanced.Following the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia (3-4 April), the series will visit Senegal (29-30 May), Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December).The new series will broadcast across Insight TV’s global linear and digital networks in all territories except Brazil, India, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Germany, the US and the UK. In addition to airing all five of this season’s X Prix, Insight TV will also air Extreme E’s race highlights package, as well as the championship’s review and magazine shows.“Extreme E resonates with our millennial and Gen Z audiences on multiple levels, from addressing climate change and its effect on ecosystems world-over, to showcasing the performance of all-electric SUVs in extreme and thrilling conditions,” Arun Maljaars, Insight TV’s vice president of content and channels. “We can’t wait to broadcast this fantastic race series to our viewers around the world.”Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, added: “I am delighted to welcome Insight TV, the go-to platform for story-driven millennial audience s, as broadcast partner to Extreme E. As well as the live racing, we are producing behind the scenes programming which delves deeper into the championship and its wider purposes concerning electrification, environment and equality. We are driven by making a real difference to the environment and the communities we visit and we can’t wait to give Insight TV viewers a front row seat to all the action.”In addition to Insight TV, Extreme E will be available from over 40 global broadcasters such as ITV, FOX Sports, Eurosport and ESPN, covering regions including North America, Asia and Europe.