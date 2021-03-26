Comms technology provider Qualcomm has unveiled the latest addition to its 7-series portfolio, the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform.

This follows a recent report from Reuters, claiming the company is struggling to keep up with demand for its processor chips used in smartphones and gadgets.



The Snapdragon 780G is designed to deliver powerful AI performance and brilliant camera capture backed by the Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple ISP and 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine. Qualcomm says it enables a selection of premium-tier features for the first time in the 7-series, making next generation experiences more broadly accessible.

Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, commented: “Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform. Snapdragon 780G was designed to bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world.”

The Snapdragon 780G is the first 7-series platform with a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously. It also boasts new low light architecture, which Qualcomm claims will power professional quality photos in any lighting condition, while HDR10+ video can capture over a billion shades of colour.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6E support; enhanced AI to enable noise suppression and better voice assistant interactions; mobile-first gaming features including updateable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth gaming, and True 10-bit HDR gaming.

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 780G are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2021.