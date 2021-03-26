Its library includes hundreds of shows across 60 different sub-genres and in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Programme specials include Into the Wild, featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Man vs Wild, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, 90 Day Fiancé and How the Universe Works, as well as popular Indian titles Breaking Point, Revealed: Rashtrapati Bhavan, Himalayan Tsunami, and India 2050.

JioFiber ustomers will also be able to access all the latest discovery+ originals, including Vande Bharat Flight IX1344: Hope to Survival, Secrets of Sinauli, Mission Frontline, Super Soul and Ladakh Warrior.

Issac John, head of direct-to-consumer, APAC at Discovery, commented: “We believe that discovery+ is a product for every Indian household. Our partnership with Jio presents a distinct opportunity to take discovery+ and its repository of incredible storytelling to deeper pockets of the country facilitated by Jio’s unparalleled reach and remarkable service.”