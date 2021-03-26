Media transport firm Net Insight has announced the successful implementation of what it claims is the world's first 100GE IP Media Trust Boundary for the delivery of an uncompressed IP playout solution to media services provider Red Bee Media.

The deployment is used in Red Bee Media’s IP-based, software-only Managed Playout Service, enabling flexible and qualitative service distribution and monitoring for public and commercial broadcast customers in the UK.

Net Insight’s Nimbra media transport platform forms the IP media backbone of a new 100GE IP network between Red Bee Media’s key playout management locations in London and Manchester. It includes the first deployment of Net Insight’s new Media Pro Application, a fully programmable, adaptable and scalable foundation for handling high data volumes of ST 2022 and ST 2110 IP video, audio and data for the most demanding live events and production workflows.

Net Insight CEO Crister Fritzson said: “Red Bee Media has a fantastic heritage of delivering high-quality media services for some of the biggest names in the industry. We are proud to have extended our long-standing relationship by placing our next-generation IP-based Nimbra platform at the heart of Red Bee Media’s playout network.

“The transition to 100GE, IP, virtualised and hybrid cloud environments is gathering pace as media organisations seek greater agility and scalability to keep pace with dynamically shifting markets. Building networks on the open standards-based Nimbra means that Red Bee Media and its customers can be sure they have true flexibility and access to ongoing innovation.”

Added Robert Luggar, head of playout engineering & platform at Red Bee Media: “We always strive to develop our services using best-of-breed technology solutions. The Nimbra Media Pro App is an important part of our leading IP processing ecosystem, which allows us to deliver the reliable, flexible and future-proof uncompressed playout services our customers are expecting.”