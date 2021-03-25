As the battle for broadband pivots from delivering to the home to supporting wireless experiences inside, online TV provider Netgem has announced an initial series of ISP launches for SuperStream, its mass market whole home Wi-Fi service.
In the launches, Netgem has expanded the principle already established with its TV service, and created a new Mesh-as-a-Service commercial model, suited for fibre ISPs wishing to adopt Wi-Fi Mesh at scale. This follows the successful launch of SuperStream in October 2020 across full-fibre ISP Videofutur in France, with all fibre plans systematically offered with the Netgem TV and Wi-Fi Mesh solution. Indeed, taking advantage of its existing expertise in video streaming, Netgem has now completed the extension of its service portfolio to include a Wi-Fi Mesh solution optimised for video streaming.
Branded as the only the only mesh-as-a-service optimised for streaming for UK and Ireland altnets and ISPs, the service will now see a number of launches starting with InternetTY, a fast-growing FTTH player in the Liverpool, Manchester, North Lincolnshire and Staffordshire areas. Netgem has also confirmed the upcoming launch of SuperStream with leading Irish provider Pure Telecom, and award-winning UK ISP Origin Broadband also set to start marketing the service.
“Our network is gigabit+ speed capable and customers' expectations is that Wi-Fi must be super strong in every room,” commented Ben Wragg, head of network transformation at InternetTY commented: These days even in relatively small properties Wi-Fi coverage can be tricky - we wanted to complement our offering with a Mesh service that is simple to install and cost effective, whilst bringing us the back office tools we need to meet our customers high expectations. Netgem was in balance the perfect offer in the market for that.”
“Our experience deploying SuperStream in France across thousands of fibre homes confirmed that our service has a true mass market appeal with more than half of customers adopting SuperStream Wi-Fi Mesh with their fibre broadband and TV plans,” added Sylvain Thevenot, chief commercial and customer officer at Netgem Group. “Building on 20 years+ of experience working with operators, we have added the Wi-Fi Mesh complete quality-of-service features to our existing cloud based service tool for customer operations, and we are very pleased to make our first deployments of Super Stream with Netgem TV in the UK and Ireland.”
