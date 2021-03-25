New research by ad platform provider Unruly finds all digital media agencies and just over three-quarters of brands plan to invest more in connected TV (CTV) over the next 12 months due to better ROI and targeting compared with linear TV.









CTV consumption has risen sharply in the UK over the last 12 months, with previous research by Unruly showing that 54% of consumers are spending more time watching CTV content since the start of the pandemic. Among the standout findings in the new survey was that 68% of media buyers across the UK ad industry believe CTV ads provide better value for money compared to linear TV. The same percentage also regarded CTV as more effective at reaching their target audiences.



Unruly noted that with a plethora of new CTV channels and devices entering the market, the competition for CTV audiences’ attention is rising rapidly and 72% of UK ad professionals said CTV is a key part of their video advertising strategy over the next 12 months, with all the media agencies and 77% of the brands surveyed planning to invest more in CTV over the next 12 months. Two-thirds (67%) said that CTV was more effective than linear TV, providing better value for money (68%) and better targeting (68%).



More education and insights around CTV were found to be key to driving further growth in the UK, with around half of brands (45%) and agencies (50%) wanting a clearer understanding of how CTV fits into their campaigns and more information about measurement and attribution. Brands were revealed in the survey to be much more likely to want training on the benefits of CTV (48%) and audience-specific insights (48%) compared to agencies (23% and 31% respectively).



"With the number of UK consumers cutting the cord and switching over to free, ad-supported CTV devices and services accelerating since the start of the pandemic, our study shows just how much CTV has become a key channel for brands and agencies," said Alex Khan, Unruly's International MD commenting on the Understanding CTV Today & Tomorrow report. "There's no doubt that we will continue to see innovation in this space. With a possible return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic on the horizon, we believe our research highlights CTV's ability to deliver across a multitude of goals throughout the purchase funnel."

Unruly's technology enables brands and agencies to engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments across all screens. In its survey taken with MTM Global it surveyed 101 UK ad professionals. All respondents who took part in the study work at either a brand, media agency DSP or trading desk and have experience planning or buying TV or online digital advertising over the last 12 months. The survey was conducted in November 2020 alongside in-depth interviews with digital media professionals.