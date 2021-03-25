Expanded distribution over the first three months of the streaming network’s life have taken the Bloomberg Quicktake live over-the-top (OTT) channel to accumulate on average 7.4 million monthly viewers from December 2020 through to February 2021.
Launched in November 2020, the global business news network covers a broad range of stories across business, technology, climate, culture, politics, society and personal finance, and currently provides live shows and breaking news to deliver global insights throughout the day, along with documentary-style series on global trends.
The longer-form series take a fresh spin on evening primetime programming with shows such as, Moonshots which explores major breakthroughs in science from cell mapping to seafloor imaging, and Storylines a deep dive on the week’s biggest business story and Businessweek’s feature journalism, covering topics such as the business of carbon reduction to animal rights and more.
Bloomberg Quicktake saw significant audience growth since expanding its presence beyond social to a 24-hour live stream news channel. In the December to February time period it also had 56 million average monthly viewers of its on demand videos across social platforms over the same time period.
In 2021, Bloomberg Quicktake launched on several new OTT streaming services and platforms, including The Roku Channel, Rakuten TV, Tubi, Haystack News, Local Now, STIRR, News Player Plus and DistroTV. Viewers can also access the network on Bloomberg.com, YouTube, and Samsung TV Plus, as well as on the Bloomberg Media App on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV.
