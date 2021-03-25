Tata Consultancy Services has launched the TCS Connected Consumer Home solution based on RDK, to enable media and communication service providers to offer connected consumer experiences.

RDK (Reference Design Kit) is a fully modular, portable and customisable open source software solution that standardises core functions used in video, broadband and IoT devices. It enables operators to manage devices and easily customise their UIs and apps, and provides analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results.

TCS Connected Consumer Home is a scalable, intelligent, and secure solution that simplifies customisation, enables comprehensive device management, enhances the service provider’s control over software roadmaps, and helps build a rich and consistent customer experience across apps, devices and channels. It provides non-invasive device telemetry-enabled data analytics to generate insights for improving services, and introducing new features based on user behaviour data within the connected home ecosystem, across next-gen video, OTT, internet gateway and IoT connected devices.

Regu Ayyaswamy, global head, engineering and industrial services and IoT at TCS, commented: “We are excited to announce this strategic relationship with RDK that will help our media and CSP customers innovate faster and transform themselves. The open source platform fosters collaboration among different partners to build purpose-centric and boundaryless ecosystems.

“The TCS Connected Consumer Home Solution standardises core functions used in video, broadband and next generation smart home IoT solutions, helping deliver superior user experiences, and enabling new business models and innovation in this segment.”

Added Steve Heeb, president, RDK: “RDK solutions represent a tremendous opportunity for communication service providers to develop and deploy a common approach to device software, across various hardware platforms and network architectures. With its global presence, wide-ranging industry experience, deep product engineering expertise and consultative approach, TCS is well-positioned to help meet the evolving needs of global communication service providers. By working with TCS, operators and OEMs will be well-positioned to benefit from faster adoption of RDK to support innovative new service offerings and business models.”