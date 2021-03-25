 BT Openreach network hits target of 4.5 million premises | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
BT’s broadband provision division Openreach says it has hit its first target of making full fibre broadband technology available to 4.5 million premises across the UK by the end of March.

Openreach EV 22Dec2020It says it’s continuing to accelerate the programme, having built full fibre to more than 1.9 million premises so far this year, and remains on track to reach 20 million premises by the mid to late 2020s, which it pledged last year

So far, Openreach has included more than 170 city locations in its build, as well as more than 550 market towns and villages, and is partnering with local and national government on a range of subsidised projects.

Its build also includes more than three million premises in the UK’s hardest to reach areas.

