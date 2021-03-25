UK full fibre broadband operator Zzoomm is continuing its expansion across the country by adding Thirsk, North Yorkshire, to its network.

This follows on from Zzoomm’s recent rollout in Hereford, and the completion of its network in Henley-on-Thames in 2020, with aims to pass 1 million properties nationally by 2025.

Zzoomm will begin construction over the summer, and the new network is planned to cover the entire town, with speeds starting at 100Mbps and reaching up to 10Gbps.

Customers will have free installation as standard, 24/7 customer service and a double setup provided by two Zzoomm Hubs to support widespread Wi-Fi coverage across each home.

Matthew Hare, Zzoomm’s chief executive, said: “We are bringing our fabulous full fibre to the people of Thirsk. They will experience extremely fast and reliable broadband services. With only 18% of the UK able to connect to true gigabit speed broadband over full fibre, our quest to rip out the old copper infrastructure continues. We cannot wait to bring our Zzoomm service, customer experience and outlook to the people and businesses of Thirsk and put into the past slow, glitchy connections and poor service.

“The lockdown has accelerated the move to new working arrangements and boosted the demand for online entertainment and learning. Zzoomm has demonstrated that full fibre meets the need and will catapult Thirsk into one of the best connected towns in the world.”