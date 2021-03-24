 Rapid TV News - Nearly a third of UK homes use Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform
Tremor Video set to launch TV intelligence solution

Ad Tech Joseph O'Halloran 24-03-2021
On the heels of its parent company showing that its fiscal performance during the first quarter of 2021, historically  the lowest quarter by revenue in the year, was significantly ahead of the same period in 2020, programmatic video platform Tremor Video has announced the upcoming launch of a data-driven TV intelligence offering.

Fugitive captures exclusive rights for M-Net, Showmax originals

Deals Joseph O'Halloran 24-03-2021
London-based distributor Fugitive has announced a new partnership with South African entertainment company MultiChoice, becoming the exclusive distributor for the premium, scripted original programming made available on its M-Net channel and Showmax SVOD platform.
MultiChoice Fugitive LEGACY 24March2021

Nokia and TV Azteca trial 5G broadcasting

Mobile Editor 23-03-2021
In the latest demonstration of using the next generation mobile network to support broadcast quality programming in a key region, Nokia and TV Azteca have carried out the first test of TV transmission over 5G in Latin America.
Nokia TV Azteca 5G 23 March 2021

discovery+ acquires more than 250 hours of all3media content

Deals Editor 23-03-2021
In a significant non-scripted deal covering four continents, recently launched direct-to-consumer streaming service discovery+ has announced a high-volume, multi-territory subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) deal with leading independent distributor all3media International.
Race Across the World all3media 23March2021

SES claims global reach of 361 MN TV homes

Ratings/Measurement Editor 23-03-2021
The last few years may have seen its video business struggle to generate revenues but when it comes to reach and subscribers, leading satellite operator SES continues to claim leadership by delivering 8,265 channels, with almost 3,000 of them in HD, to a total of 361 million households worldwide.
SES Satellite Monitor 23March2021

March Madness 2021 hoops streaming, social record

Ratings/Measurement Joseph O'Halloran 23-03-2021
After a year’s absence due to Covid-19, the Big Dance is back on the floor and is hot to trot as the return of the March Madness college basketball extravaganza has seen records for streaming video and social media engagement being smashed off the court.
Conviva MarchMadness 23March2021

Barclays FA Women’s Super League kicks off on Sky Sports

Deals Faye Sutton 23-03-2021

Sky Sports has signed a deal with the FA worth an unprecedented £24 million to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women’s Super League (BFAWSL) from September 2021, making it one of its flagship offerings.
Womens FAa22March2021

Viu to add new Korean dramas in April

Programming Joseph O'Halloran 23-03-2021
PCCW’s leading pan-Asia over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, Viu, has announced its latest slate of dramas for the month of with simulcast, first-on-platform and exclusive Korean series including titles Great Real Estate, Taxi Driver, Dark Hole and Summer Guys.
Viu Great Real Estate 23March2021
Prime Video launches new series based on Christiane F. memoirs

Deals Faye Sutton

Dejero beefs up European network

Major Businesses Editor

Globecast gains ISO security certification for Paris teleport

Security Joseph O'Halloran

Airbus flies into EUTELSAT 36D contract

Satellite Faye Sutton

ITV gets on the grid with Extreme E

Deals Editor

Cinedigm, Frndly fire up distribution partnership agreement

Deals Editor

DAZN gets game with WePlay

Deals Editor

Surging OTT to pull down Singapore pay-TV

Media Analysis Joseph O'Halloran

Beyond Productions gears up for specialist factual drive

Major Businesses Joseph O'Halloran

Asia Pacific OTT revenues to almost double from 2020 to 2026

Media Analysis Joseph O'Halloran

‘BT fixation’ could delay UK gigabit broadband rollout

Infrastructure Joseph O'Halloran

BT, KSA sign up for Extreme E

Deals Editor
Big providers come up short in Which? UK broadband survey

Ratings/Measurement Faye Sutton

Sheridan Smith to star in Channel 5 and Clapperboard drama Teacher

Programming Faye Sutton

Limelight Networks sheds 16% of staff

Major Businesses Editor

UK government launches Project Gigabit to bring fibre across the UK

Infrastructure Joseph O'Halloran

BBC reveals “biggest transformation” in decades

Major Businesses Joseph O'Halloran

Global streaming subs smash billion barrier

Media Analysis Editor

NFL throws touchdown with ViacomCBS, AWS

Deals Joseph O'Halloran

Eluvio unveils 4K blockchain streaming and ticketing platform

Infrastructure Faye Sutton

CJZ unscripted catalogue dances over to BossaNova

Deals Faye Sutton

iZen and Line Light launch creative diversity partnership

Major Businesses Faye Sutton

Sky Studios beefs up production as it switches on Transistor

Major Businesses Editor

Telenor taps NAGRA to shorten content delivery time-to-market

Infrastructure Editor

Ofcom announces new rules to add fibre to UK broadband

Infrastructure Editor

InterDigital takes EPIC step in 6G technology

Mobile Faye Sutton

Amobee, InfoSum add up for alternative identity solutions

Security Faye Sutton

Netflix, BBC traffic soars during year in lockdown

Media Analysis Joseph O'Halloran

Amino accelerates American Android TV momentum

Infrastructure Joseph O'Halloran

DNA taps Simply.TV for metadata and advanced content discovery

Infrastructure Faye Sutton

Singapore’s multi-play service revenue to grow at 7% CAGR to 2025

Media Analysis Joseph O'Halloran

The Collectv helps F1 documentary make The Grid

Infrastructure Editor

Globecast receives TPN certification across Asia, UK and France

Security Editor

Channel 4 launches TikTok account

Social TV Editor

Ofcom reveals latest 5G principal stage spectrum auction results

Mobile Joseph O'Halloran

Sports, streamers drive ‘explosive’ TikTok growth

Social TV Joseph O'Halloran

Extreme E to air on DAZN in Japan

Deals Editor

Beyond Rights reveals Spring content slate

Deals Joseph O'Halloran

MBC on the grid for Extreme E

Deals Joseph O'Halloran

TV hungry Brits reveal substantial monthly spend on content

4K/UltraHD Joseph O'Halloran

Oprah with Meghan and Harry surpasses 61MN viewers worldwide

Ratings/Measurement Faye Sutton

Movistar+ renews exclusive ViacomCBS licensing deal

Deals Faye Sutton

Qualcomm struggles to meet mobile chip demand

Mobile Faye Sutton

Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to more US cities

Mobile Joseph O'Halloran

Vewd smart TVs to get added Crackle

OTT Faye Sutton

AWS Elemental MediaTailor stitches in live channel assembly

Infrastructure Joseph O'Halloran

Cable Club Peru takes on TVaaS for Android TV and mobile app

OTT Faye Sutton

Blackpool illumination for CityFibre optic network

Infrastructure Faye Sutton

