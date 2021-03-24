Tremor Video set to launch TV intelligence solution
Ad Tech 24-03-2021
On the heels of its parent company showing that its fiscal performance during the first quarter of 2021, historically the lowest quarter by revenue in the year, was significantly ahead of the same period in 2020, programmatic video platform Tremor Video has announced the upcoming launch of a data-driven TV intelligence offering.
Fugitive captures exclusive rights for M-Net, Showmax originals
Deals 24-03-2021
London-based distributor Fugitive has announced a new partnership with South African entertainment company MultiChoice, becoming the exclusive distributor for the premium, scripted original programming made available on its M-Net channel and Showmax SVOD platform.
Nokia and TV Azteca trial 5G broadcasting
Mobile 23-03-2021
In the latest demonstration of using the next generation mobile network to support broadcast quality programming in a key region, Nokia and TV Azteca have carried out the first test of TV transmission over 5G in Latin America.
discovery+ acquires more than 250 hours of all3media content
Deals 23-03-2021
In a significant non-scripted deal covering four continents, recently launched direct-to-consumer streaming service discovery+ has announced a high-volume, multi-territory subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) deal with leading independent distributor all3media International.
SES claims global reach of 361 MN TV homes
Ratings/Measurement 23-03-2021
The last few years may have seen its video business struggle to generate revenues but when it comes to reach and subscribers, leading satellite operator SES continues to claim leadership by delivering 8,265 channels, with almost 3,000 of them in HD, to a total of 361 million households worldwide.
March Madness 2021 hoops streaming, social record
Ratings/Measurement 23-03-2021
After a year’s absence due to Covid-19, the Big Dance is back on the floor and is hot to trot as the return of the March Madness college basketball extravaganza has seen records for streaming video and social media engagement being smashed off the court.
Barclays FA Women’s Super League kicks off on Sky Sports
Deals 23-03-2021
Sky Sports has signed a deal with the FA worth an unprecedented £24 million to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women’s Super League (BFAWSL) from September 2021, making it one of its flagship offerings.
Viu to add new Korean dramas in April
Programming 23-03-2021
PCCW’s leading pan-Asia over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, Viu, has announced its latest slate of dramas for the month of with simulcast, first-on-platform and exclusive Korean series including titles Great Real Estate, Taxi Driver, Dark Hole and Summer Guys.
