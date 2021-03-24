On the heels of its parent company showing that its fiscal performance during the first quarter of 2021, historically the lowest quarter by revenue in the year, was significantly ahead of the same period in 2020, programmatic video platform Tremor Video has announced the upcoming launch of a data-driven TV intelligence offering.





“For years, Tremor has been a trusted source of innovation within TV and cross-screen video advertising, and this announcement represents the next phase of our leadership within this ever-evolving space,” said The new data-driven offering is attributed with being able to empower advertisers to reach and engage consumers at scale via connected TV (CTV) and across devices, allowing them to reach the most relevant consumers with precision using a greater breadth and depth of audience data assets.Launching in May 2021, the new solution will be based on a set of television viewing and audience data coupled with video creative to support advertisers’ TV and cross-device media strategies. Tremor claims that the product will deliver precision-based audience reach; rich data sets; programmatic execution; actionable analytics; customised client service; and a high-performance infrastructure.It will offer a blended ACR and set-top box data across a nationally representative US TV viewing footprint comprised of more than 12 million households and 100 million addressable devices in the US and the ability to scale audience reach at the regional level. Tremor plans to increase this scale via the integration of additional data sources. Predictive, granular audience data from Tremor Video’s DMP can be coupled with TV viewing data— including programme-level CTV data segments— to reach the intended audiences.Managed service, self-service, and hybrid platforms can be used to maximise the efficiency, speed and precision of campaign delivery across a supply network fuelled by direct media relationships. Advanced and customisable measurement solutions can be used to inform campaign planning and it boasts optimisation coupled with an ability to track campaign performance across a spectrum of priority KPIs, from top-funnel to bottom-funnel.The product’s infrastructure is managed by cross-functional product operations, systems engineering, IT, analytics and client success teams, and Tremor plans to expand staffing to meet client demand in 2021.“For years, Tremor has been a trusted source of innovation within TV and cross-screen video advertising, and this announcement represents the next phase of our leadership within this ever-evolving space,” said Tremor International CEO Ofer Druker, explaining the rationale and background to the launch “We’re excited that our enhanced offerings will empower our clients to remain ahead of the curve when it comes to reaching modern TV audiences in impactful and measurable ways.”