In the latest demonstration of using the next generation mobile network to support broadcast quality programming in a key region, Nokia and TV Azteca have carried out the first test of TV transmission over 5G in Latin America.
The communications technology and solution provider worked with the Mexican broadcaster to examine video transmission use cases using 5G standalone and edge computing, exploring latency reduction, as well as identifying improvements in efficiency, flexibility and cost.
The trial was carried out using 100 MHz spectrum in the 3.5GHz mid-band 5G frequency with Nokia 5G technology for core and radio access (RAN). TV Azteca – part of Grupo Salinas, and the second-largest media producer in the world – tested the transfer of raw HD/4K video from cameras to the encoding server of TV Azteca, for its subsequent distribution without the need communication for additional infrastructure. It also looked to demonstrate the potential of new applications for TV coverage in smart stadiums, as well as leveraging edge computing platforms to host augmented reality (AR) services or run event-related analytics.
TV Azteca – part of Grupo Salinas – is the second-largest producer of content for Spanish-language television in the world, with TV transmission operations in Mexico, the United States and Latin America. The trial was conducted at TV Azteca’s premises in Mexico City to also identify how 5G technology could bring technological and financial benefits to Grupo Salinas, as part of its Industry 4.0 digitalisation strategy.
The partners said that the tests showed that 5G connectivity enabled more agile camera deployment and repositioning during live events, resulting in a more dynamic viewing experience. It also demonstrated the feasibility of other use cases that benefit from the flexibility of video streaming, including improved operations, security, fleet monitoring, and network, but also provided the groundwork for other use cases across Grupo Salinas.” automation in industries such as retail, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas.
“We’re committed to delivering the best possible viewing experience to our audience,” observed TV Azteca chief technology officer Pedro Manuel Carmona Ortiz. “Our partnership with Nokia has not only allowed us to successfully test our video transmission capabilities across a secure 5G network, but also provided the groundwork for other use cases across Grupo Salinas.”
Marcelo Entreconti, head of enterprise, Latin America at Nokia, added: “5G technology has the potential to transform the broadcast industry, thanks to its reduced latency and cost benefits. This trial has shown that TV Azteca can transmit events live, in real time and without compromising quality, giving them a competitive advantage in the market and demonstrating the opportunities that come with embracing 5G.”
