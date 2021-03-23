In a significant non-scripted deal covering four continents, recently launched direct-to-consumer streaming service discovery+ has announced a high-volume, multi-territory subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) deal with leading independent distributor all3media International.
In addition to exclusive original titles, discovery+ features top non-fiction content from all3, Warner Bros., A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history content from the BBC. The new deal will see more than 250 hours of premium non-scripted content features in the acquisition, including Race Across the World (pictured), Naked Attraction, The Undateables and titles from all3media International’s Gordon Ramsay portfolio.
Both seasons (15 x 60’ in total) of Studio Lambert’s hit adventure BAFTA-winning series Race Across the World have been picked up in the new contract, with SVOD rights signed for North America, India, Italy and Spain. Both seasons are now streaming on discovery+.
In addition, all four seasons (40 x 60’ in total) of dating series Naked Attraction, also from Studio Lambert, will be available on discovery+ later this year in North America, and are currently available across multiple international markets, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands, with additional territories to come. Original, local versions of the format also premiered in Italy and Finland, with another set to launch in Norway on discovery+.
Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) rights to 11 series – a total of 45 episodes – of Betty’s award-winning The Undateables have been signed for North America, launching later in 2021 on discovery+. The deal also covers North American SVOD rights to overhours of content from all3media International’s Gordon Ramsay portfolio. Titles include two high-octane cooking competitions – Culinary Genius (UK) and five seasons of The F Word (UK) – as well as six seasons of Kitchen Nightmares, two seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape and three documentaries: Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars, Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait and Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine. All titles are now streaming on discovery+, with the exception of Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine, which is set to launch later this year.
“Discovery is uniquely positioned to mobilise international streaming growth and provide a global platform for all3’s beloved series, which pair perfectly with our massive library of local-language originals,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of content and commercial strategy, at discovery+ parent Discovery, Inc. “We know our fans will love these projects and we’re thrilled to continue to grow our business with all3.”
“As the way we consume all genres of content continues to evolve, the roll out of discovery+ around the world represents a fantastic opportunity to bring premium non-scripted content to a brand-new audience,” added Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at all3media International, commented, People have never been more fascinated by real-life stories, whether we tell them via globe-trotting adventures, innovative dating shows or intense culinary battles – so we’re very pleased that this diverse selection of titles will be available in multiple territories and forges our partnership with discovery+.”
