As part of a programme that it says will satisfy the growing market demand for resilient connectivity, mission-critical live video transport provider Dejero has signed a number of new European partners as part of its strategy to provide its solutions through rental companies.
In expanding its channel, Dejero said broadcasters are under pressure to deliver content including live sports to their viewers as venues remain closed to the public and that production companies are adjusting their workflows to accommodate remote collaborators to best serve their commercial clients’ needs. In addition, it said public safety organisations were looking to reduce response times and improve situational awareness, while enterprises need reliable primary and back-up connectivity to the internet in order to provide better customer experiences while social distancing protocols remain.
“As organisations come through the other side of the pandemic, many are re-evaluating their strategy, workflows and processes and are looking to trial new reliable and cost-effective methods to deliver high quality video, as well as implementing more reliable back-up systems for mission-critical operations,” explained Rob Waters, Dejero director of sales EMEA and APAC. “Having local representation on the ground to enable this, whilst many travel restrictions are still in place, is key to serving local broadcasters, commercial production companies, public safety bodies and other organisations in the longer term.”
The new local rental partners in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey and the UK have been recruited to fulfil the increased demand to deliver mission-critical live video and real-time data as a result of pandemic. Partners include AV Pro and Centron in Austria, Kaptures (France), Profen (Turkey), Tividoo (Germany), Wired Broadcast and P&C Communications (UK) and Villrich Broadcast (Netherlands).
Commenting on his company’s move, Richard Villrich, owner and managing director of Villrich Broadcast said: “I am excited to assist Dejero in their-long term growth and international expansion. With Dejero, broadcast and media companies can easily, and cost-effectively distribute content to virtually anywhere. I look forward to expanding the Dejero network in the Netherlands and beyond.”
