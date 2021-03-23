In a move that it says further increases customer confidence, and coming off the back of receiving a TPN security assessment across its complete Asian, UK and French operations, Globecast has achieved the globally recognised ISO 27001 security certification for its Sainte-Assise teleport.
The facility located near the French capital, has also achieved ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certification, the former for environmental management and the latter for energy efficiency. The certifications are for three years.
The teleport forms a key part of Globecast’s media services connectivity network, alongside its teleports in LA and London, its media centres in Singapore, London and Los Angeles and offices around the world. Gaining ISO 27001 certification for our Sainte-Assise teleport is a key part of the continuously increasing security efforts across the whole company.
“ISO 27001 has established itself as an essential reference in terms of security and is a core part of conversations with existing and potential customers,” said Globecast security security director Renaud Presty. “Above all, it defines a methodological framework by building a security management system, the objective of which is the continuous improvement of the security of our systems.
"Alongside our recent TPN certifications, we have achieved a powerful, market-leading position when it comes to every aspect of security across today’s hyper-connected world. This is vital for customer confidence, especially given the volume and importance of the content that we handle daily.”
