Sky Sports has signed a deal with the FA worth an unprecedented £24 million to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women’s Super League (BFAWSL) from September 2021, making it one of its flagship offerings.

Thethree-year contract will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season. In addition to live BFAWSL matches, customers can watch coverage from the Premier League, English Football League, the Scottish Premiership and UEFA qualifiers as well as a range of women’s sports.

The acquisition is the first commercial broadcast deal of its kind for the FA-owned league, considered to be the best women’s league in Europe.

The BFAWSL will get the full Sky Sports treatment with lengthy build-ups and reaction to all live matches, plus daily news from the competition across Sky Sports News and Sky Sports digital platforms.

Rob Webster, managing director, Sky Sports said: “We are delighted to add the Barclays FA Women’s Super League to our expanding football portfolio. Our goal is to bring our customers more of what they love, and we are certain the WSL will be a success with our football-hungry viewers.

“We look forward to working with The FA and building a close partnership that helps grow the women's game now and for future generations. With the addition of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, Sky Sports truly is the home of football.”

Added Kathryn Swarbrick, FA director of commercial and marketing: “We are absolutely thrilled to have secured this game-changing partnership that will ensure the Barclays FA Women’s Super League becomes more visible than ever before.

“This is a multi-million pound commitment from Sky that is going to help push the women’s game on even further and support our ambition of having the best professional women’s sports league in the world.

“Sky’s vision for women’s football is very much aligned with our own, and that was made clear during the tender process where they outlined some very exciting plans for showcasing the Barclays Women’s Super League. We are really looking forward to working with them.”

Sky Sports will now begin a recruitment process for the on and off-screen production team as part of the plan to align BFAWSL with its other big sporting leagues and events.