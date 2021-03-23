PCCW’s leading pan-Asia over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, Viu, has announced its latest slate of dramas for the month of with simulcast, first-on-platform and exclusive Korean series including titles Great Real Estate, Taxi Driver, Dark Hole and Summer Guys.
First-on-Viu, supernatural drama Great Real Estate (pictured) will premiere in April. The series follows Hong Ji Ah, the owner of a real estate agency who has a special ability. Not only does she have beauty and brains, but she can also see spirits and exorcise them. Hence, her agency focuses on acquiring troubled properties to flip a profit from them. She meets Oh In Bum, a quick-witted con-artist who does not believe in the existence of ghosts, but uses them to scam others out of their wealth. Jang Na Ra, known for An Empress’ Dignity and V.I.P., plays Hong Ji Ah. The series, directed by PD Park Jin Suk (School 2017), also stars lead singer of K-pop boy band CN Blue, Jung Yong Hwa.
Also first-on-Viu, Taxi Driver will premiere in April and tells the story of Kim Do Ki, a Navy Officer whose life changes when his mother is murdered by a serial killer. Although he may seem like your typical taxi driver, Kim Do Ki works for the Rainbow Taxi Company, which helps provide revenge for victims whom the justice system has failed. The drama, based on an adaptation of a webtoon, stars Lee Je Hoon, best known for his work on Signal, Architecture 101 and Fox Bride Star.
Summer Guys is the latest in a series of Viu exclusives. A Korean version of the musical rom-com Coyote Ugly, the series revolves around four distinctly different young adults working together to revive an old cocktail bar at the beach. Summer Guys stars K-Pop idols Jeong-shin (CNBlue), Shin Won-ho (Cross Gene), Kwon Hyun-bin (JBJ), Kang Mi-na (IOI, GuGuDan) and Lim Na Young (IOI, Pristeen).
Dark Hole follows the story of a city called Muji that is enveloped by black smoke, turning the city’s inhabitants into dangerous monsters. Detective Lee Hwa Dun investigates this phenomenon and joins forces with ex-detective Yoo Tae Han to fight the monsters. Dark Hole stars Lee Joo Hyuk (Forest of Secrets, 365: Repeat the Year and Designated Survivor: 60 Days), Kim Ok Bin (Children of a Lesser God and Arthdal Chronicles) and Park Ha Eun. Scriptwriter Jung Yi Do also penned thriller dramas Save Me, Item and Strangers from Hell.
